Nothing illegal about Anwar’s ‘PD Move’, says Dr M

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is facing competition from six others in the October 13 poll. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― The law allows for MPs to resign to trigger a by-election, though some dispute the morality of such actions, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said in response to the forced Port Dickson poll that seeks to return Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to Parliament.

National news agency Bernama reported the prime minister replying in London yesterday when asked about the manner in which the Negri Sembilan parliamentary seat was vacated just four months after the May 9 general election.

“Legislation allows an elected representative to step down and give way to others,” he was quoted telling reporters at the end of his two-day visit to the UK.

He indicated that Anwar was following the democratic process.

“He is contesting to occupy a vacant seat. When he wins, he will become an MP.”

PKR’s Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, resigned as the elected Port Dickson MP on September 12, paving the way for Anwar whom the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition has named the next in line to be prime minister, to contest.

The PKR president-elect is seen as seeking to legitimise his position before the next general election due only in 2023.

Anwar is facing competition from six others in the October 13 poll, although the former Barisan Nasional ruling coalition has chosen to sit it out this time.

His challengers are include former Negri Sembilan mentri besar and ex-Umno heavyweight Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and the man who had accused him of sodomy in 2008, Saiful Bukhari Azlan; both who are running as independents.

Bernama reported Dr Mahathir, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, believing that Anwar will triumph in the Port Dickson poll as the large number of candidates will cause a vote-split among his critics.