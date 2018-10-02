Some lucky customers have got their hands on the unannounced Chromecast

The third-generation Chromecast was picked up by some Best Buy customers ahead of the anticipated October 9 launch. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 2 — It doesn’t happen often, but sometimes retailers put merchandise on the floor that hasn’t yet been released for purchase, and that’s exactly what happened with the unannounced Chromecast and Best Buy. Some lucky, unsuspecting customers, including redditor GroveStreetHomie, snatched up the hardware before the store realised their blunder.

The new third-generation Chromecast dongle device was supposed to be announced on October 9 at Google’s Pixel 3 event, but surprise! Best Buy accidentally set it out 10 days early AND sold it to some customers under the old Chromecast SKU at the same price.

One customer that brought the device home was a redditor under the username GroveStreetHomie who uploaded a photograph of the previous generation Chromecast (gloss finish) beside the recently purchased one (matte finish) captioned, “I think I bought the 3rd gen Chromecast too early.” Other users have been replying to their post saying that their own local Best Buys also have the newest version of the device on the shelves — “Looks like mine isn’t the only one that messed up,” GroveStreetHomie responded.

When asked for more information about the hardware, GroveStreetHomie directed redditors to a 9to5Google page where more of pictures of the third-gen Chromecast can be found. As for the exterior design, not much has changed but the finish. A poster also revealed that when the product was purchased, the cashier used the second-generation SKU, because this one wasn’t supposed to be available for purchase until October 9th, the same day as the Google event. GroveStreetHomie also confirmed that their Google Home app needed to be updated to set up the new device proving that this, indeed, is the awaited for Chromecast.

Now, we know that more than just the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be announced during the Google event. An updated Chromecast is surely on its way, new Pixelbooks are rumoured to be unveiled, and maybe even some additional Made by Google products. — AFP-Relaxnews