Chicago's new large-scale digital art projection 'Art on theMART' (VIDEO)

Chicago's 'Art on theMart' — Picture courtesy of Obscura Digital

CHICAGO, Oct 2 — This weekend, Chicago unveiled a public art project that sets out to be the longest-running, largest digital art projection in the world. See it in action, and find out how to go experience it live.

“Art on theMART” is described as a curated series of digital artworks that will be projected across the riverfront façade of theMART, an enormous business hub previously known as the Merchandise Mart.

The massive scale of the building allows for projections the size of two American football fields, and in the opening installation, 34 digital projectors are being used to illuminate the building with works of art.

The project launched on September 29 with an installation featuring four specially commissioned digital artworks by Art on theMart's inaugural artists, Diana Thater, Zheng Chongbin, Jason Salavon and Jan Tichy.

The projections — which are being managed by the City of Chicago and theMart as part of a 30-year agreement — will now be displayed up to two hours a night, five days a week (Wednesday through Sunday) for 10 months a year (March through December).

The public can visualise the projections from Wacker Drive and along the Chicago Riverwalk. — AFP-Relaxnews