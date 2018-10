Local residents affected by the earthquake and tsunami wait to be airlifted out by a military plane at Mutiara Sis Al Jufri Airport in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

PALU, Oct 2 — The UN’s relief agency believes that 191,000 people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in Indonesia’s quake and tsunami-battered region of Sulawesi, according to an assessment published yesterday.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the figure included around 46,000 children and 14,000 elderly Indonesians, many beyond urban areas that are the focus of government recovery efforts. — AFP