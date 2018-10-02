‘Minecraft: Dungeons’ is the new ‘Minecraft’ game

‘Minecraft Dungeons’ recasts ‘Minecraft’ as an action adventure for up to four players. — Mojang AB handout via AFP-Relaxnews

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 2 — Announced during annual fan convention MineCon Earth, four-player action adventure Minecraft: Dungeons is one of several new projects that take the Minecraft universe in new directions.

While Minecraft itself is unlikely to get a sequel, rather a near-endless amount of major and minor updates, the team at its Mojang studio has been looking at ways to expand on the creative, co-operative construction game.

Minecraft: Dungeons is the first of those to come from within the Minecraft studio — two-season episodic point and click adventure Minecraft: Story Mode debuted in 2015 — and is one of “multiple new projects” with “brand new stories and new game genres” in the same recognizable blocky Minecraft style, per the September 30 presentation during MineCon Earth 2018.

It’s an action adventure for up to four players, building out the combat from the original Minecraft and adding a whole host of new monsters to fight, new environments to explore, and treasure and new equipment to find.

By pushing off into the action-RPG genre it’s immediately comparable to franchises like Destiny or Borderlands, with the underground exploration system particularly well associated with Diablo or Torchlight.

Even in competition with these genre titans, Minecraft enjoys the status of being one of the world’s best-selling titles in video gaming history; its family-friendly positioning also helps it stand apart from such influences.

Announced for Windows PC, Minecraft: Dungeons is expected to surface in 2019.

Also revealed during MineCon Earth 2018 was a Village and Pillage update for the main game, bringing friendly AI villagers and more hostile enemies to certain situations, as well as a free theme park style Inspiration Island update for the Minecraft Marketplace and the addition of not only pandas but also scaffolding (by way of bamboo), a move sure to resonate with fans of cute animals and ambitious architectural constructions, as well as members of the game’s culturally Chinese audience. — AFP-Relaxnews