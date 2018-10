Residents walk on cracked tarmac as they carry their belongings after an earthquake hit at Balaroa sub-district in Palu, Sulawesi Island, Indonesia October 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

ENDE (Flores), Oct 2 — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 was recorded near the southern Indonesian island of Flores, the US Geological Survey said this morning, four days after a devastating quake on Sulawesi island killed at least 844 people.

The quake, which hit about 250km southwest of Ende on Flores, was later downgraded by the USGS to a magnitude of 5.9. There were no immediate tsunami alerts or reports of casualties or damage. — Reuters