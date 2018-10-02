Burnt TNB sub contract worker succumbs to injuries

TNB sub contract worker Mohd Zulfaiz Abd Wahab suffered serious burns after a TNB fuse box he was inspecting exploded at the Kejora Apartments in Bayan Lepas last September. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 2 ― A Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) sub contract worker who suffered serious burns after a TNB fuse box he was inspecting exploded at the Kejora Apartments, Bayan Lepas here last September 21, succumbed to his injuries and died yesterday.

Southwest district police chief Supt AA Anbalagan said Mohd Zulfaiz Abd Wahab, 27, who received treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Penang Hospital died at 3.17pm.

He said a post-mortem report stated that the victim died due to burns which caused severe damage to his internal organs.

He said investigations also found there was no criminal elements in the incident

The body of Mohd Zulfaiz was claimed by his family and taken to his hometown in Kampung Kubang Palas, Kuala Nerang in Kedah for burial last night. ― Bernama