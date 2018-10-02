Cooperate with relevant agencies to control stray dogs, deputy minister tells public

Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel putting down a puppy showing symptoms of being infected by rabies virus in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― The attitude of “dog lovers” who refuse to cooperate with the agencies involved and an uncontrolled influx of dogs from Kalimantan are among factors for the increase in rabies cases in Sarawak.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said both these factors thwarted attempts to control the stray dog population.

“We are serious about the increasing cases of rabies in Sarawak. Besides giving vaccines when dog bites occur, we also work with veterinary departments to control stray dogs," he told reporters after closing the World Cancer Leaders' Summit here, yesterday.

Hence, he advised the people to cooperate with the relevant agencies in an effort to control stray dogs.

“People also need immediate treatment at any Health Ministry facility in case of a dog bite,” he said.

According to a statement by Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on August 22, since rabies was declared an epidemic in Sarawak from June 30, last year to August 21, this year, there were 13 cases among humans, including 12 deaths with a mortality rate of 92.3 per cent.

Last Thursday, the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee in a statement declared five new areas of rabies outbreak, bringing the total number of positive rabies locations to 41. ― Bernama