Madonna launches new beauty roller

Madonna in the press room at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York August 20, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 — Madonna is expanding her skincare offering with a new roller.

The superstar's MDNA Skin brand is preparing to launch an “Onyx Black Beauty Roller” in the US this week, reports WWD.

Designed to lift, firm and ease tension in the face and body, the roller comprises two carbon balls and comes in a futuristic, silver hue.

“I've seen a lot of beauty rollers out there and I wasn't happy or satisfied with the way they were made,” the star told WWD. “My Japanese company, MTG, presented the idea of the infrared carbon rollers to me and I thought they were superior, so that led to the development of the beauty roller.”

Derma rollers have seen a huge surge in popularity over the past year, with Pinterest predicting that the concept would become a major beauty trend in 2018. From jade rollers to glass rollers, the tool has become a go-to accessory for beauty fans looking to soothe, calm or cool their skin. Madonna, according to WWD, uses hers to treat everything from cellulite to stiff neck muscles.

The move is the latest milestone for MDNA Skin, which launched in Japan four years ago, but came to the US last fall. The brand, which uses fango clay from Italy's thermal spa town of Montecatini, already offers a face wash, serum, eye mask, clay mask and “skin rejuvenator” tool.

The Onyx Black Beauty Roller will reportedly be available at mdnaskin.com, barneys.com and in select Barneys New York stores. — AFP-Relaxnews