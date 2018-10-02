Dr M disappointed with Najib, says he’s unlike his father Abdul Razak

Dr Mahathir said Tun Abdul Razak Hussein was most concerned about the plight of the villagers and had brought about massive rural development but his son (Najib) was nothing like that. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

LONDON, Oct 2 ― Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has expressed disappointment that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is unlike his (Najib’s) father whom he (Dr Mahathir) had held in high regard.

He said Najib told him all of a sudden that “cash is king”.

“When we say ‘cash is king’ it means that we can do anything at all with money. When we don’t have money, then we resort to stealing it,” he said yesterday to Malaysian journalists at the conclusion of his two-leg visit to the United Kingdom.

Dr Mahathir said he was also disappointed over the damage done to the government machinery during Najib’s administration whereby government officers also campaigned during elections.

He said when he became the prime minister for the first time, in 1981, there was no problem with the government machinery.

“No problem, except having to make decisions on this matter and that. The government machinery functioned well,” he said relating his experience when he helmed the government administration from 1981 to 2003.

On another matter, Dr Mahathir, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, expressed confidence that PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will win the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election on October 13, saying that the large number of candidates will result in the splitting of the votes.

The by-election is a seven-cornered contest which also includes former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad and Anwar’s former personal aide Saiful Bukhari Azlan.

Asked about the manner in which the seat became vacant, Dr Mahathir said there was nothing illegal about it although some people disputed it in the moral sense.

“Legislation allows an elected representative to step down and give way to others,” he said.

The Port Dickson seat was vacated by Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, of PKR on September 12 to pave the way for Anwar, who was recently returned unopposed as the PKR president, to contest and become an MP.

Dr Mahathir said victory in the by-election will enable Anwar to be an MP.

“He is contesting to occupy a vacant seat. When he wins, he will become an MP,” he said. ― Bernama