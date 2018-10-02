The more cameras on your smartphone the merrier? Lenovo seems to think so

Lenovo S5 Pro’s leaked quad-camera module. — Picture courtesy of Lenovo via AFP-Relaxnews

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 2 — Thanks to a Weibo post from Lenovo’s very own VP, Chang Cheng we know the Lenovo S5 Pro is coming with a square, quad-camera module on the rear side. But can we trust his teasers?

Adding more cameras appears to be a trend in the smartphone design world. Last week, we saw a tease from LG revealing the five cameras (two in front, three on the back) on the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ; Samsung’s Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras; and finally, we’ve seen the Huawei Mate 20 camera cases which show us the square shaped camera opening on the rear suggesting a quad-camera set-up.

The camera module for Lenovo’s newest upcoming smartphone, the Lenovo S5 Pro, that was unveiled in a Weibo post teased Sunday by the company’s vice president, Chang Cheng, appears to resemble the four-camera rear-facing module of the Mate 20. However, this VP has a track record for revealing unauthentic leaks (remember that beautiful, “notchless” Z5?), so perhaps we should take this teaser with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, the image is quite direct and presented in such a way far less misleading than the Z5 — Cheng’s pic is most likely legitimate. This is the only information we have about the device thus far. Without any specs, release date, or other images, we’re waiting patiently for the smartphone that has potentially more cameras than we’ve ever seen in one before. More importantly, though, we’re waiting to understand whether or not such an innovation is actually useful. — AFP-Relaxnews