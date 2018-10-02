Anwar challenger asks him 'Why choose PD move'?

Stevie Chan Keng Leong greets Port Dickson voters during a walkabout in Port Dickson September 30, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Stevie Chan

PORT DICKSON, Oct 2 ― Independent candidate, Stevie Chan Keng Leong today presented five questions to be answered by PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the urgent need to hold the Port Dickson (PD) parliamentary by-election.

The social media personality said the question was important because he and the people wanted to know why the decision was made as the 14th General Election (GE14) was just held on May 9.

The by-election was being held following the incumbent from PKR, Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah vacating his seat on September 12 to make way for Anwar to contest.

The five questions addressed to Anwar are as follows:

1. Why he was not contesting in the Pandan parliamentary seat held by his wife, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail or his Permatang Pauh parliamentary seat held by his daughter, Nurul Izzah?

2. Why do you want to re-enter Parliament through a by-election?

3. Why choose the “PD move”?

4. Can you accept a representative who resigns without a valid reason?

5. Will you contest the Port Dickson parliamentary seat in the next election if you win this time?”

Chan said Anwar, who was returned unopposed as party president recently, can answer these questions publicly in the media or be ready to debate with him.

In addition to Chan and Anwar as Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates, the seven-cornered fight on October 13 also involves PAS candidate, Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Mohd Nazri Mokhtar.

Other Independent candidates include ― former Negri Sembilan mentri besar, Tan Sri Mohd Isa Samad, Anwar's former personal aide, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, Lau Seck Yen and Kan Chee Yuen. ― Bernama