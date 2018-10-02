Azmin predicts 'three or four' Umno MPs left by month's end

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks during a ‘Pidato Malaysia Baru’ event in conjunction with the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) election in Kuala Terengganu October 1, 2018. ― Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 2 ― Gombak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali expects the number of members of Parliament from Umno to fall further by the end of this month.

Speaking at a “Pidato Malaysia Baru” event in conjunction with the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) election here last night, he said that of the 49 Umno MPs, currently, only “three or four would be left”.

“PKR today is the largest block in parliament. PKR has 51 members of Parliament, DAP has 42 members of Parliament, Umno has 49 people, and tomorrow may be 40 people, then 20 people and ‘three or four’ at the end of this month”, he said.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also Minister of Economic Affairs, when met by the media after the programme, explained that the statement was based on his assessment of the recently-concluded Umno General Assembly which seemed weak without a firm stand in determining the party's direction.

In calling PKR members to support him in the PKR election this Friday in Terengganu, Mohamed Azmin, who is contesting for the deputy president's post, said that if given the mandate, he would give full attention in looking after the welfare of the people and drawing up the strategy of capturing the state in the 15th general election.

On the action of his challenger, Rafizi Ramli, who occasionally hurled various allegations to question his loyalty to PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Mohamed Azmin said Rafizi must scrutinise how he (Azmin’s) fought and underwent various ordeals since 1998 in defending Anwar.

Meanwhile, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, who is vying for the vice-president's post, said PKR members should choose the party's top leadership based on their commitment to unite its members, not disunite them based on personal interests. ― Bernama