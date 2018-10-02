A horse runs into a betting bar in France....

A horse gallops in a local French cafe, in Chantilly, France September 24, 2018 in this picture grab obtained from social media. — Reuters pic

CHATEAU DE CHANTILLY, Oct 2 — A young racehorse trained near the world-famous Chateau de Chantilly escaped her handler and bolted for the nearest sports betting bar, sending panicked customers scampering for safety.

According to newspaper Ouest-France, trainer Jean-Marie Beguignem said he lost control of the horse as he led her from a stable to the racecourse, located about 50km to the north of Paris.

He said the horse had a penchant for running away.

“There was quite a panic. I still can’t quite believe it happened,” bar owner Stephane Jasmin told Reuters.

The horse ran from one end of the bar to the other before turning around and charging back through, still bucking its legs and crashing into tables and chairs, Jasmin said.

The incident took place on September 24.

Chantilly is home to the Great Stables, a veritable equine palace that was used to shoot scenes in the 1985 James Bond film A View to a Kill. — Reuters