Paris Fashion Week: Eva Longoria is star of L'Oréal show

Eva Longoria shares several behind-the-scenes pictures from the L'Oréal Paris fashion show. — Image courtesy of Eva Longoria/Instagram

PARIS, Oct 2 — Since Fashion Week kicked off in Paris, influencers, muses and style icons from around the world have touched down in the city for a week-long fashion-fest. They are also treating their followers to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of life backstage by sharing all kinds of pictures on social media.

L'Oréal Paris staged a spectacular show on the River Seine during the final weekend at Paris Fashion Week, attended by the actress and brand ambassador, Eva Longoria. The star shared her experience on the runway and backstage on social media.

Held Sunday, September 30 at the French capital's Port de Solférino, the spectacular L'Oréal Paris show was attended by a star line-up of internationally renowned top models and brand ambassadors, such as Cindy Bruna, Elle Fanning, Bianca Balti, Luma Grothe, Andie MacDowell, Doutzen Kroes, Liya Kebede, Soo Joo Park, Ophélie Guillermand and Dilone.

However, it was Eva Longoria who stole the show on the River Seine, taking to the catwalk in a sumptuous Giambattista Valli gown. Throughout the day, the former "Desperate Housewives star shared various shots on her Instagram page, some of which took followers backstage at the event.

Eva Longoria can, for example, be seen having her hair styled and posing at a photo shoot, as well as walking the runway. — AFP-Relaxnews