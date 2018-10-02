Could e-trains be the painless answer to Penang traffic woes?

People look at a replica of the proposed Pan Island Link (PIL1) highway at Universiti Sains Malaysia in George Town September 18, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 2 — Penang should consider electric trackless trains as part of a holistic transport solution to the state’s chronic congestion problem, said a Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) transport system lecturer.

Associate Professor Ahmad Hilmy Abdul Hamid said such systems have been introduced in China where they have been shown to be efficient and easy to implement.

“These trains do not need massive infrastructure, do not need tracks and it could move more people much like trams,” he said in a recent interview with Malay Mail.

“It has fewer problems, doesn’t need massive construction works — you only need to bring in the trains — and it provides an efficient transport system,” he said.

On suggestions for a tram system instead, he said this was more nostalgic than pragmatic, with trackless trains a suitable compromise that would cater to both.

Dismissing fears that such a system would increase road accident risk, he said this was inevitable when vehicles share the same space but said the danger was no greater than what currently exists.

When asked about the RM46 billion Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP), he described it as unconventional as these generally prioritised public transport.

“A transport master plan is supposed to look at resolving traffic issues while taking into account the existing population but this PTMP was planned in a way that it took into account projections of future population with the creation of the three islands that do not exist yet,” he said.

The blueprint encapsulates the proposed reclamation of the three islands, the Pan Island Link (PIL1) highway and the Light Rail Transit, all of which he were to cater to the projected population created by the three islands.

Of these, he disagreed with the RM8 billion PIL1, calling it costly and unsustainable as a long-term solution to the current traffic congestion aside from the ancillary costs to the surroundings and society.

Building more roads and highways simply encouraged more cars and created a vicious cycle, he explained.

“The paired roads that have already been approved will likely bring in 30 per cent new traffic once it’s completed,” he said, referring to three other highway projects in the pipeline.

The roads’ projected 10-year lifespans were also calculated based on present traffic levels, meaning they were likely to become congested two-thirds of the way in, he said.

The paired roads are part of the RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel project, another controversial infrastructure project by the state government.

Package One is the Northern Coast Paired Road (NCPR) that connects Gurney Drive to Tanjung Bungah and links to Teluk Bahang; Package Two is the Air Itam Highway to connect Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway to Air Itam.

The final paired road will link Gurney Drive to Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway.

Ahmad Hilmy urged the state government to weigh other options instead of pushing through with PIL1.

“[Look] at the various costs attached, not only the cost of construction but other non-tangible costs such as pollution, social impact and environmental impact before deciding on a massive project,” he said.

The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the three paired roads have been approved while the same for PIL1 is still pending.

Groups such as Penang Forum are strongly opposed to the PIL1 and want the PTMP to be reviewed over weaknesses they perceived in is EIA.

An online petition was launched to protest against the project while thousands also wrote letters to object against the project.

The PTMP is the state’s ambitious RM46 billion infrastructure plan that included the reclamation of land to create three islands off the southern coast of Penang island.

The reclaimed land, which will belong to the state government, will then be used to finance the overall PTMP including the LRT and PIL1.