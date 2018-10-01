Former mayor calls on DBKL to review who ‘real founder’ of Kuala Lumpur was

Former Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Ahmad Phesal Talib said said DBKL has to conduct a review of Kuala Lumpur’s founding history following the discovery of new information. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has to conduct a review of Kuala Lumpur’s founding history following the discovery of new information, said former Kuala Lumpur Mayor Tan Sri Ahmad Phesal Talib.

He said this followed the release of a new book, titled Sutan Puasa: Founder of Kuala Lumpur by Abdur Razzaq Lubis who submitted some sound facts of Sutan Puasa being the founder of Kuala Lumpur.

He added that it was important to examine the facts on Sutan Puasa, a Mandailing merchant who was a prominent and influential person at the time, as it contradicted with the information found in Malaysian history books when stated that the third Chinese Kapitan Yap Ah Loy was the founder of the nation’s capital.

He was speaking to Bernama after an intellectual discussion with Abdur Razzaq, who is the author of Sutan Puasa: Founder of Kuala Lumpur at DBKL, here today.

He said DBKL had previously had no “solid” information to verify if Sutan Puasa was the founder of Kuala Lumpur, but with the book,it now had more information to refer to.

The 615-page book presents new information on the founding of Kuala Lumpur, accompanied by documents with maps and old pictures.

Abdur Razzaq in the book also discussed some names described as the founding fathers of Kuala Lumpur including Yap Ah Loy, Hiu Siew, the first Chinese Kapitan and Raja Abdullah, who was a chieftain from Klang. — Bernama