Seizure at Najib’s home lawful, says IGP

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police has complied with the laws during the ransacking and seizure at the residence of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Pavilion Residences. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has complied with the laws during the search and seizure at the residence of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak at the Pavilion Residences, last June, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He said the PDRM viewed the allegations seriously as it had tarnished the credibility of PDRM, what more in such a high-profile case.

“All the officers and members picked to carry out the search and seizure have been briefed in detail by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh, to ensure that all of them were in full compliance of the law when carrying out their duties.

In the search, PDRM was assisted by the Pavilion Residences (management) and Bank Negara Malaysia to avoid any further disputes, “he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Fuzi said this in response to an allegation of misappropriation by PDRM when RM43.3 million of the total cash seized at Pavilion Residences, was allegedly missing.

He said any party with strong information or evidence to support the allegation should lodge a police report for further investigation.

“This action is desirable to clear the name and image of PDRM. At the same time, we would like to advise all parties not to make any statements that cause negative speculation or touch on racial sensitivities, which can make things worse, “he said.

Last Wednesday, Umno demanded a RM43.3 million compensation from PDRM following the alleged loss of the money during the search and seizure by the relevant authorities in an apartment at Pavilion Residences, Jalan Raja Chulan, last June.

The claim was made through an application contained in a writ of suit filed at the High Court here on Sept 21.

Umno claimed that RM160 million was kept in Najib’s apartment, not RM116.7 million as announced by the police.

Last Thursday, blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin via his blog malaysia-today dot net claimed that police stole RM43.3 million from the RM160 million belonging to Umno which were seized at six premises including three in Pavilion Residences. — Bernama