Isa Samad admits getting help from MIC in PD by-election

Independent candidate Tan Sri Isa Samad after submitting his nomination papers to contest in the Port Dickson by-election September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 1 — Former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad today said he got help and support from a Barisan Nasional (BN) component party in the Port Dickson by-election.

Mohd Isa, who is standing as an Independent candidate, said several MIC leaders were helping him in the campaign, especially in getting close to the Indian voters in the parliamentary constituency.

“There are friends from among MIC leaders in Port Dickson who come down to help me with the Indian voters,” he told a media conference at Kampung Bagan Pinang here today.

Last Sept 24, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported to have said that the coalition was boycotting the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election by not placing its candidate to contest for the seat and the decision was made after discussing the matter with MCA and MIC.

The Port Dickson by-election is seeing a seven-cornered fight.

Besides Mohd Isa, the other challengers are PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Lt. Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar, for PAS, and four other Independent candidates, including Anwar’s former aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan.

The other three Independent candidates are Lau Seck Yan, social media personality Stevie Chan Kee Leong and Kan Chee Yen. — Bernama