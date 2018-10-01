Kevin De Bruyne back in training for Manchester City

Manchester City’s Vincent Kompany and Kevin De Bruyne during training at The City Football Academy, Manchester, October 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 1 — Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne returned to training earlier than expected today following a knee injury he suffered in August.

Pictures appeared on De Bruyne’s and City’s official Twitter accounts showing him taking part in a session with his teammates.

The Belgium international tweeted: “Back in training!”.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined since injuring his knee in a training session in mid-August.

City announced at the time that De Bruyne, who did not require surgery, was expected to be out for around three months.

In his absence, City have climbed to the top of the Premier League, four consecutive wins taking them clear of Liverpool on goal difference. — AFP