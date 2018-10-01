PM’s dept outlines three thrusts to ensure racial, religious harmony

Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the Prime Minister’s Department has outlined three main thrusts as new narratives to ensure racial and religious harmony in the country in line with the new Malaysia era. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 1 — The Prime Minister’s Department has outlined three main thrusts as new narratives to ensure racial and religious harmony in the country in line with the new Malaysia era, said its minister, Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said the first was Islam as a religion of “rahmatan lil alamin” (blessings for all) and second was “Maqasid Syariah”, that it did not only revolve about hudud and Islamic law, but also about justice and humanity.

“The third is is the Malaysian model, where Malaysia is a good model in overcoming diversity with Islam as the official religion of the federation.

“We can show the world that at a time when there is war, killing in the name of race and religion, we (in Malaysia) can live in peace and harmony,” he told reporters when met at a programme with non-governmental organisations which was also attended by Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran and PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Mujahid said since winning the last general election, efforts were being made by Pakatan Harapan (PH) to ensure the country was well-administered and relations among the people of various races and religions was maintained.

“So the narrative now is that a law is required for action against anyone that hates other religions or races, with intention to sow hatred. That is why we proposed to introduce the Religious and Racial Hatred Act,” he added.

Last week, Mujahid was reported to have said that the government would enact a Religious and Racial Hatred Act to protect Islam and other religions in the country against slurs and insults.

He said that the law would safeguard religious and ethnic harmony among the people in the country. — Bernama