Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s debut show in KL a hit

A night out with Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 -- Unknown Mortal Orchestra dished out a memorable debut performance in Kuala Lumpur last Tuesday.

While some would argue that what this US-based New Zealand outfit shelled out for 90 minutes was psychedelic rock, the atmosphere and dynamic performance felt more pop and indie rock.

Still, it is safe to say the 200 fans who packed The Bee in Publika got their money’s worth.

The four-piece band led by vocalist and guitarist Ruban Nielson delighted the audience with a mixture of songs from their self-titled debut piece to 2018’s Sex & Food.

Bits and pieces of the show felt like a storytelling session and how their music evolved over the past eight years since their formation in 2010.

Ruban’s ability to play from psychedelic, indie rock to a tinge of pop mesmerised the crowd throughout the show.

The show kicked off with the first track from their second album “II”, From The Sun, before they whipped out Ffunny Ffrends, a fan favourite from their debut album followed by Swim and Sleep (Like a Shark).

Pleasing melodies were then switched for something funkier with a twist of psychedelic with Necessary Evil, Ministry of Alienation and So Good at Being in Trouble and as the songs got heavier, the skills of Jake Potrait (bassist), Kody Nielson (drummer) and Thomas Hoganson (keyboardist) were much livelier.

They closed out their main set with Multi-Love, a song which featured powerful guitar riffs by Ruban, a show of slicky fingers in a showboating manner.

The tour in conjunction with their latest album portrayed the group’s softer style.

The tasteful setlist kept the crowd on their feet but if there was a downside, the sound setup could have been better.

Not that the band put on an under-par show but during certain numbers, Ruban’s voice and some instruments felt as though they clogged to the front audience.

The band has come a long way since its debut album.

The encore set lit up some energy among the newer fanbase with Hunnybee and Can’t Keep Checking My Phone.

From playing around with different guitar techniques mixed with a delightful electronic set, the band showed how far they have come over the past eight years.

Along with Ruban’s songwriting talent – pay attention to Hunnybee and Multi-Love’s lyrics – they will only get better with time.