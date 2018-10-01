PH introduces new strategies in Half Term Review of 11th Malaysia Plan

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks during the Congress on the Future of Bumiputera and the Nation at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre September 1, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Oct 1 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) will introduce new strategies based on its manifesto on the direction of the national economy at the tabling of the Half Term Review (KSP) of the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK11) in Parliament on Oct 18.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said the strategies were being scrutinised by the Economic Planning Unit.

The government would still table the progress report in the first two years of RMK11 but this time the new strategies would also be tabled in deciding the direction of the national economic policy according to the PH manifesto, he told a media conference, here today.

Earlier, Mohamed Azmin also chaired the sixth retreat session in conjunction with the 24th Ministerial Level Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand (IMT-GT) Growth Triangle Meeting in Bandar Hilir here today.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister, Adly Zahari, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Darmin Nasution and Thai Transport Minister, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

Commenting on the retreat, he said the ministry was confident the firm co-operation among the member nations of IMT-GT was capable of facing the challenges of the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

He said Malaysia was ready to cooperate with both countries to ensure that regional economic conditions remained stable and able to cope with various challenges following the current uncertain world economic situation.

“Moving forward, to drive towards a seamless, inclusive and sustainable sub-region by 2036.

“The sub-region should not compete with each other but to ensure continuous progress with a single aim of benefiting the local people,” he said.

The meeting involved 224 participants including leaders and ministers from all three countries for three days until Wednesday. — Bernama