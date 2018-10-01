Japan and Australia set for blockbuster matchup

Australia’s Daniel Walsh frustrates the keeper by scoring during Indonesia their AFC U16 semifinal match in National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, October 1, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

BUKIT JALIL, Oct 1 — After losing their opening game against South Korea 3-0 , Australia have bounced back with three wins in a row and have booked themselves a spot at the 2019 Fifa Under-17 World Cup with a 3-2 comeback win over Indonesia today.

Australian forward Noah Botic’s goal in the 74th minute proved the match winner in a game watched by 14,000 vocal Indonesian fans who packed the Bukit Jalil Stadium as early as 3pm for the 4.30pm kickoff.

“We went a goal down but during half time we said we have to give it 110 per cent in the last 45 minutes which we did and I feel were deserving winners,” said Botic.

“After the game against Iraq (Australia won 2-1, Botic scored the second goal in the 74th minute) our confidence was lifted. We knew we still had a chance to make it out of the group stages and we stuck with the plan and stayed positive.”

Despite his team’s positive display, Australian coach Trevor Morgan is coy about his team’s chances in the semifinals where they will face Asian powerhouses Japan.

Japan beat Oman 2-1 in Sunday’s quarterfinals.

“For today, my comments will be about this match but every team here wants to win the title,” said Trevor.

“Japan are one of the strongest teams in Asia, so let’s see how we prepare these next two days and see what the answer is at the end of that match.

“I’m proud of the way my boys played today in front of this large crowd but I’ve said in the past, large crowds at times can be to our advantage as well.”

Australia will make their third appearance at the Under-17 World Cup next year while for Japan it’s their eighth time since 1985.