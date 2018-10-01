Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

PM May will struggle to get deal through parliament, says former minister

Published 30 minutes ago on 01 October 2018

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May could face the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. ― Reuters pic
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May could face the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. ― Reuters pic

BIRMINGHAM, Oct 1 —Justine Greening, a former minister in Theresa May’s government, said on Monday Britain’s parliament was unlikely to pass a Brexit deal based on the prime minister’s plans or one based on a Canada-style free trade deal.

At the Conservative Party’s annual conference, Greening, who has described May’s Chequers plan as the worst of all worlds, said parliament was at a stalemate.

If May wins a Brexit deal with the European Union, she will then have to secure its passage through parliament, where her party can only pass legislation with the help of a small Northern Irish party. — Reuters

Related Articles

In World