Hospis Malaysia launches campaign to garner support for patients with serious illnesses

Hospice Malaysia Chairman Datin Kathleen Chew (2nd left) and Hannah Yeoh visit the baby elephant sculptures at KLCC Park Esplanade, Kuala Lumpur October 1, 2018. — Pictures by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The diagnosis of a life-limiting illness such as cancer, organ failure, HIV/ AIDS and certain types of degenerating neurological conditions can be devastating, not only to the patient, but also to their loved ones or caregivers.

On top of that, the reluctance or inability to talk about these difficult subjects can bring out in people a range of emotions often associated with suffering — anger, fear, sadness or confusion.

Recognising the importance of encouraging patients and their loved ones to communicate early in the patient’s journey and throughout the illness, charitable organisation Hospis Malaysia has started a campaign called Speak Up — There is an Elephant in the Room.

Hospice Malaysia Chairman Datin Kathleen Chew said it is estimated that every year over 56,000 Malaysians will require palliative care at the end of their lives, but sadly, less than 10 per cent of them have access to it.

“With more Malaysians living longer, the need for palliative care to alleviate the suffering of the very sick is expected to increase,” she added.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh, who launched the campaign today, lauded Hospis’ effort by saying that the project will indeed encourage conversation and create awareness among the public about palliative care.

Yeoh and Chew (right) at the launch of Speak Up — There is an Elephant in the Room campaign, Kuala Lumpur October 1, 2018.

In conjunction with this campaign, 10 life-sized baby elephant sculptures called the Cik Gajah limited edition series were placed at KLCC Park Esplanade until October 14. This coincides with the World Cancer Congress currently held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Subsequently, the elephants will be moved inside Suria KLCC and placed at strategic locations within the mall from mid-October until April 2019.

“Our aim is to use the striking visuals of elephants in the campaign to encourage people who are facing such situations to speak up early in their journey through their life-limiting illnesses. The aim is to enable the patient to open up and voice out their feelings to their loved ones,” Chew explained.

“Facilitating these conversations is central to the work of our palliative care workers.”

The public is encouraged to take pictures with the elephants and post them with #speakupforpalliativecare to make it viral on social media.

The Cik Gajah Limited Edition series have been created from sketches by Malaysia’s foremost naive art artist, Yusof Ismail or better known as Yusof Gajah, to draw attention to the issue.

Each elephant sculpture has been adopted by donors from the private sector, namely Ancom Berhad and Redberry Group, Great Eastern General Insurance, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Mah Sing Foundation, OSK Foundation, Prince Court Medical Centre, Sunway Group, Suria KLCC, Anthony and Chloe Tan as well as TYL Foundation.