MAHB to upgrade all three runways at KLIA in next five years

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said upgrades are being planned for all three runways at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) within the next five years to boost safety and service levels.

In a statement today, acting Group Chief Executive Officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said the upgrades would be implemented according to the schedule outlined in its Runway Sustainability Master Plan and involved comprehensive maintenance works such as overlaying works which might require temporary full or night closures of the runways.

He said the maintenance works would address potential future issues such as airfield pavement roughness identified through the Boeing Bump Index analysis conducted recently.

“This is part of our obligation in ensuring that runway sustainability and safety at all our airports are maintained on a continuous basis.

“Runway 3 will be upgraded in September 2019, while Runway 1 and 2 will be upgraded in 2021 and 2023 respectively,” he said.

Raja Azmi said the length of time for the temporary closure would depend on whether the airport operator carry out full or night closures.

“Due announcement will be made after a joint decision has been reached by all relevant airport stakeholders including the airlines and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

“Our intention in giving advance notice of at least a year is so that airlines can plan their seasonal flight schedules accordingly to avoid flight cancellation that may cause great inconvenience to passengers,” he added. — Bernama