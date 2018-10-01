Put up or shut up, IGP says over allegation cops stole RM43m from Najib raid

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has challenged any party who claims to have evidence or information of the RM43.3 million allegedly missing after seized during a raid to come forward and lodge a police report. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has challenged any party who claims to have evidence or information of the RM43.3 million allegedly missing after seized during a raid to come forward and lodge a police report.

He said the police force view the allegations made against the force very seriously, especially as it is connected to a high profile case of the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“We will investigate the matter after the police report lodged. This is to clear the image of the police force,” said Fuzi in a statement.

Fuzi said the image of the police force has been tainted following the claims that the cash recovered from the condominium units linked to Najib had been stolen.

“All police actions in this investigations of the case was carried out carefully with the involvement management of Pavillion residence as well as Bank Negara to avoid any disputes at a later time,” he said.

He added that all chosen personnel who raised and seized were briefed thoroughly by Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh himself to ensure everything was in accordance of the law.

Fuzi also reminded parties not to make any racist statements or statements that can raise negative speculations and worsen things.

On Friday, Amar challenged fugitive blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin to lodge a report in the country over his claim that investigators stole over the cash during the raids.

Prior to that, the controversial blogger wrote a post alleging that police seized RM160 million from Najib-linked property but declared that they only took RM116.7 million.

Following Amar’s challenge, Raja Petra reverted racist retorts involving references to the Sikh community’s practice of wearing turbans, referencing the turban donned by Amar.

Amar is from the Sikh community, which is a minority in Malaysia. He is heading the police investigation of Najib in relation to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal.