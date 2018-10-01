Ringgit ends marginally lower against US dollar

This photo illustration shows Malaysian ringgit banknotes in Kuala Lumpur on June 29, 2015. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The ringgit closed marginally lower against the US dollar today on firmer demand for the greenback, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit eased to 4.1380/1420 against the greenback from 4.1370/1400 last Friday.

FXTM Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga said the ringgit initially received a boost after Malaysia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for September exceeded market expectations at 51.5.

Readings above 50 indicates an expansion while below 50 indicates a contraction.

“The upside was also fuelled by reports that the US, Canada and Mexico have secured a new trade agreement which supports global risk sentiment.

“However, a broadly stronger US dollar limited the ringgit’s gains,” Otunuga told Bernama.

He said the local note turned volatile as investors were cautious over the interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve which also indicated that it would continue to pursue a tighter monetary policy.

Meanwhile, with the economic calendar fairly to be light this week, Otunuga said the ringgit was likely to remain influenced by external factors.

“Investors will continue to closely monitor how the US dollar-ringgit behaves when it hit the 4.1350 level,” he added.

Against a basket of major currencies, the ringgit was traded mostly higher.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0198/0238 from 3.0232/0263 last Friday and rose versus the yen to 3.6295/6340 from 3.6472/6501.

The local note slightly strengthened against the British pound to 5.3976/3049 from 5.3984/3044 last Friday but versus the euro, it fell to 4.8059/8118 from 4.7969/7007. — Bernama