Malaysia needs to produce high-end products for world market, says Darell

MUAR, Oct 1 — Malaysia must strive to become a high-end manufacturing nation that could produce high-end and high-quality products to cater for the global market.

International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking said when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was the Prime Minister before in 1980s, he challenged Malaysians to produce high-end products, which was partly fruitful over the years.

“I believe he (Dr Mahathir) also meant that he wanted Malaysia to produce things like semiconductor wafers and microchips. He had also challenged Malaysians to produce machines, machinery that automate for people, but we could only products like microelectronics and vehicles like Proton and Perodua (were produced).

“We don’t see people producing machines, Malaysians missed that out,” he told a press conference after launching the 132kV Substation Project Construction for STMicroelectonic Sdn Bhd at the Tanjong Agas Industry Area here today.

Present were STMicroelectronics Muar Group Vice-President and General Manager Tan Chun Sheng and Member of parliament for Ledang Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh.

Darell said it was challenging for the new government to produce high-end products for the world market.

“We also must move on to the next value supply chain, become manufacturers of things that the world need We must encourage Malaysia to look bigger, further new things in what they can be provided to the world,” he said.

He said Malaysia could also look to China to gain expertise in manufacturing high-end products such as microelectronics. — Bernama