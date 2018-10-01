Bursa Malaysia ends marginally lower

Bursa Malaysia ended the day marginally lower, tracking the sentiment and performance of regional markets. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Bursa Malaysia ended the day marginally lower, tracking the sentiment and performance of regional markets, dealers said.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.69 of-a-point to finish at 1,792.46 versus Friday’s close of 1,793.15.

After opening 2.84 points higher today at 1,795.99, the index moved between 1,792.15 and 1,797.85 throughout the day.

On the scoreboard, losers were marginally higher by 453 to 427, with 344 counters unchanged, 624 untraded and 17 others were suspended.

Volume increased to 2.40 billion units, valued at RM1.63 billion, from 2.11 billion units, worth RM2.58 billion, recorded on Friday.

A dealer said Asian shares were quiet after China recorded negative exports figures.

“There are emerging signs of weak Chinese trade, dampened by the ongoing US-China trade tension and the third round of interest rate hike,”the dealer said.

In regional markets, Singapore’s Strait Times index fell 0.11 per cent to 3,252.81, Japan’s Nikkei 225 increased 0.52 per cent to 24,245.76 and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.18 per cent to 2,338.88.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell eight sen to RM9.71, Public Bank was flat at RM25.00, Tenaga rose six sen to RM15.52 and Petronas Chemicals was five sen better at RM9.41.

For actives, Sapura Energy added 1.5 sen to 42.5 sen, Reach Energy gained 5.5 sen to 49.5 sen, Sumatec added one sen to four sen while Perdana Petroleum was nine sen higher at 31 sen.

The FBM Emas Index gained 3.44 points to 12,536.66, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 29.69 points to 12,708.25 but the FBMT 100 Index erased 2.15 points to 12,334.69.

The FBM Ace Index jumped 28.94 points to 5,415.63 while the FBM 70 rose 7.30 points to 14,880.56.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index fell 11.28 points to 7,528.66, the Financial Services Index slipped 38.52 points to 17,760.93 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.20 of-a-point to 177.36.

Main Market volume increased to 1.81 billion shares, worth RM1.5 billion, from Friday’s 1.37 billion shares worth RM2.44 billion.

Warrants’ turnover decreased to 162.82 million units, valued at RM20.53 million, versus 343.30 million units, worth RM76.13 million, recorded on Friday.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 423.89 million units, worth RM114.43 million, against 396.76 million units, valued at RM65.10 million, previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 136.88 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (301.46 million), construction (105.90 million), technology (186.86 million), SPAC (1.15 million), financial services (29.77 million), property (69.75 million), plantations (15.26 million), REITs (2.13 million), closed/fund (2,200), energy (811.97 million), healthcare (33.18 million), telecommunication and media (71.64 million), transportation and logistics (27.55 million) and utilities (20.95 million). — Bernama