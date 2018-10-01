11th Malaysia Plan outlines two main approaches, says Azmin

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the ministry outlined two key approaches in order to review the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK-11) to be tabled in Parliament on October 18. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

MELAKA, Oct 1 — The Ministry of Economic Affairs Malaysia outlined two key approaches in order to review the 11th Malaysia Plan (RMK-11) to be tabled in Parliament on October 18.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the approaches were to furnish the progress report in the first two years of the country under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government; and the direction and policy of the country’s economy based on the PH manifesto.

“The Cabinet has agreed that the ministry presents the Half-term Review (KSP) containing the two approaches.

“The presentation of KSP this time is unique because it not only presents the country’s economic performance in the first five years, but the RMK-11 involves a new PH government formed after May 11,” he told a media conference after chairing the sixth retreat session in conjunction with the 24th Ministerial Level Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand (IMT-GT) Growth Triangle Meeting in Bandar Hilir here today.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister, Adly Zahari, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Darmin Nasution and Thai Transport Minister, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also the Gombak Member of Parliament, said the approaches were being examined in detail by the Economic Planning Unit to be tabled in the RMK-11 KSP this time.

In the meantime, he said he was confident that close co-operation between the IMT-GT member countries would be able to skip forward missions especially when facing the upcoming challenges of the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

He said Malaysia was ready to cooperate with both countries to ensure that regional economic conditions remained stable and able to cope with various challenges following the current uncertain world economic situation.

“Moving forward, to drive towards seamless, inclusive and sustainable sub-region by 2036, the cooperation should be ready and resistant to any changes and economic threat as a result of globalisation.

“The sub-region should not compete with each other but to complement to ensure continuous progress with a single aim of benefiting the local people,” he said.

The meeting involved the participation of 224 delegates including leaders and ministers from all three countries for three days until Wednesday. — Bernama