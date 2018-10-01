Lefft alone baby dies at child nursery, woman pleads not guilty

A former staff of a child nursery pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge with abandoning a three-month-old boy who was under her care, leading to the child’s death, in March this year. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 1 — A former staff of a child nursery pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge with abandoning a three-month-old boy who was under her care, leading to the child’s death, in March this year.

Noridayu Mohamad Fauzi, 24, was alleged to have committed the offence on the child at Taska Arini, Jalan PUJ ½, Taman Puncak Jalil, Bandar Putera Permai, Seri Kembangan, here at 10am last March 23.

The charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, if found guilty.

Judge Azwarnida Affandi allowed Noridayu bail of RM10,000 in one surety and ordered the woman to report herself at the nearest police station once a month. She also set October 22 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Shafiq Hasim prosecuted, while lawyer Najib Zakaria represented Noridayu. — Bernama