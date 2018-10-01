Cops to question Najib over Sungai Kandis poll Facebook post

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured on a walkabout with BN candidate Datuk Lokman Adam (front, left) in Sungai Kandis this morning. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The police will summon Datuk Seri Najib Razak for questioning over a complaint that he violated election laws during the Sungai Kandis state seat by-election.

Malaysiakini reported the police are now working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate the alleged offence, first highlighted by polls reform group Bersih 2.0.

Putrajaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Rosly Hasan was quoted as saying that his men are waiting for MCMC to finalise its own probe.

“Investigations are ongoing. All those involved will be called in soon. Just waiting for MCMC to verify a few things,” he told the news portal.

Rosly was responding to claims that the police had acted partially by calling in the complainant, Bersih 2.0 chairman Shahrul Aman Mohd Saari, for questioning instead of Najib.

The watchdog group alleged Najib violated election campaigning rules when he issued a statement of support for Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Sungai Kandis candidate, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam.

Its executive director said the former prime minister committed an offence under Section 26(1)(a) and (f) which deals in the limitation for campaigning on polling day.

The group subsequently filed a complaint with the Elections Commission, which lodged a police report shortly after.

Najib posted the message on Facebook in August, asking voters to give support to Lokman and BN for the sake of the public.