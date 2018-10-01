IGP testifies in hearing of election petition on Rantau

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun speaks during the launch of the 12th Ops Selamat road safety campaign at Ulu Bernam February 5, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEREMBAN, Oct 1 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun told the Special Election Court here today that during the April 28 nomination for the Rantau state seat in the last general election, its returning officer, Amino Agus Suyub, had requested police assistance to stop Dr S. Streram, who was the PKR candidate, from entering the nomination centre.

Mohamad Fuzi, 59, said he was informed the matter by Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin.

He also told the court that there was a mutual understanding between the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Election Commission (EC) whereby aspects on security came under the jurisdiction of the police and issues concerning nomination of candidates were handled by the EC, particularly the returning officer.

Since the aspect on security was the responsibility of the police, if there was a request, like preventing a potential candidate, it would be enforced, he said when questioned by Dr Streram’s lawyer, Hanif Kathri Abdulla.

Mohamad Fuzi was testifying before judge Datuk Azimah Omar in the hearing of an election petition filed by Dr Streram on May 23 to nullify the Election Commission’s decision in declaring former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as the winner of the Rantau state seat in the May 9 General Election.

He also sought an order compelling the EC to hold a by-election for the seat.

Dr Streram, who is an anaesthetist, had named Mohamad, Amino Agus and the EC as the first, second and third respondent, respectively.

Meanwhile, to a question by Mohamad’s lawyer, Datuk Hafarizam Harun, Mohamad Fuzi said he did ask Noor Azam the reason for Dr Streram was not allowed to register as a candidate for the Rantau seat and was told that it was because Dr Streram was not in possession of a pass issued by the commission. — Bernama