Driver killed when lorry plunges into ravine in Bintulu

BINTULU, Oct 1 — A driver was killed when a palm oil tanker lost control and fell into a ravine at KM11 of Jalan Samarakan at 10.30am.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head, Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said in the incident, Zamri Manan, 41, was driving the lorry from Kakus towards the Bintulu-Tatau trunk road and upon reaching the location, the lorry lost control at a sharp corner and overturned.

“The victim who was trapped in the seat died at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, the lorry which was badly damaged in the incident would be investigated under section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Fire and Rescue operation centre in a statement said lorry plunged 50 metres into the ravine. — Bernama