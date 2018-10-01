Little Mix teases new music featuring Nicki Minaj

Little Mix’s ‘Woman Like Me’ is out October 12. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 1 — British girl group Little Mix have revealed they have a new Nicki Minaj-assisted single set to drop later this month.

The group — Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall — took to social media over the weekend to tease Woman Like Me, sharing a video clip along with the art for the track.

Minaj likewise took to Twitter to promote the track, sharing the group’s album art tweet accompanied by the message, “Thank you for having me, girls. Love this song!!!”

Woman Like Me is set to drop October 12. It is expected to feature on the upcoming fifth studio album by the band, which formed in 2011 for The X Factor. — AFP-Relaxnews