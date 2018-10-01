Penang CM: Asset declaration of elected reps to be made public this month

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the asset declaration of Pakatan Harapan (PH) election representatives in Penang will be made public by this month. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 1 — The asset declaration of Pakatan Harapan (PH) election representatives in Penang will be made public by this month, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said 36 out of 37 PH state assemblymen have already submitted their assets declaration to the state secretary office.

“The declaration was delayed as we did not receive from one or two assemblymen and now, only one has not submit yet,” he said.

He said the state had wanted to put up all asset declarations by all 37 assemblymen at the same time so they had waited for the two for all of them to submit theirs.

“Now, only one assemblyman is yet to submit because he could not find the documentations for an old vehicle so we told him to get a statutory declaration on the vehicle,” he said in a press conference today at a Promise of Integrity Annual Conference in Intel Penang.

“It has been delayed so we will not wait anymore, we will put it up this month,” he said.

He said the asset declaration by all assemblymen will be verified by an independent auditor before it is uploaded on the state government site.

Penang’s line up of state excos were the first to declare their assets publicly in 2011.

All Penang PH assemblymen were then included in the asset declaration in 2013.

In April this year, a total 30 assemblymen, including the PAS assemblyman, and two Penang MPs publicly declared their assets just before the general election.

Newly elected PH assemblymen had until June 30 to submit their asset declaration after the elections.

The full asset declarations will be available at www.penang.gov.my.