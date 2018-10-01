Tan Chee Tean was dedicated player, says KBA secretary

ALOR STAR, Oct 1 — The Kedah Badminton Association (KBA) lost a dedicated badminton player following the death of former national badminton player Tan Chee Tean in a road accident in south Brno, Czech Republic on Saturday.

KBA Honorary Secretary Goh Yen Yen said he was shocked and sad to receive the news from Tan’s best friend before contacting his family for confirmation.

“He (Tan) played badminton under KBA since primary and secondary school before heading to the Badminton Association of Malaysia and he was a very disciplined and diligent player who obeyed the instructions of the coach.

“This is a huge loss for KBA. The last time I met him was three weeks ago when he returned to Alor Setar and that time we had a long chat about badminton,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Goh said he understood Tan’s family was making arrangements to bring home his remains.

Tan, 24, was on his way home to Austria in a car after taking part in a mixed doubles badminton event in the Czech Republic International Challenge championship in his private capacity when the mishap took place. — Bernama