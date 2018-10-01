First look at Taron Egerton as Elton John in ‘Rocketman’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Rocketman’ that stars Taron Egerton as Elton John.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 1 — Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Elton John biopic Rocketman that stars Taron Egerton.

The film will explore the John’s life from his early days at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a superstar. It will also highlight his relationship with his mother Sheila Eileen (Bryce Dallas Howard) and how he formed a partnership with collaborator Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell).

Game of Thrones star Richard Madden plays the singer’s long-time manager John Reid.

The synopsis for the film reads: “The story of Elton John's life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.”

Rocketman is set for release on May 31, 2019.