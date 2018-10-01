Maybank names new CEOs for investment banking operations

Maybank has appointed Datin Ami Moris as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its investment banking arm, Maybank Kim Eng Group (MKE), effective today. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Maybank has appointed Datin Ami Moris as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its investment banking arm, Maybank Kim Eng Group (MKE), effective today.

In a statement, the country’s largest banking group by asset also announced the appointment of Fad’l Mohamed as CEO of Maybank Investment Bank Bhd (Maybank IB), the Malaysian entity of MKE.

Ami succeeds Datuk John Chong Eng Chuan, who has assumed the position of Maybank’s Group CEO, Community Financial Services.

“She will be responsible for overseeing all of the investment banking, brokerage and derivatives businesses in Malaysia and across MKE’s regional platform,” it said.

Ami joined Maybank IB in 2009 as Head, Equity Markets, responsible for both the institutional and retail businesses.

Prior to her appointment as MKE CEO, Ami served as its Chief Operating Officer from 2015, overseeing the functions of the office of the CEO and driving business strategy and management of the 10-country operating platform, covering ASEAN-6, Hong Kong, India, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Maybank said Ami played a leading role in the successful acquisition, integration, and subsequent management of Singapore-based Kim Eng Holdings, which transformed Maybank IB from a single-market entity into one of ASEAN’s leading investment banks.

“Under her leadership, MKE became Asean’s largest equities franchise and was voted best broker in Southeast Asia for the last five consecutive years,” it said.

It added that in Malaysia, Ami guided the business from a bottom 10 position to top three, while being consistently voted Best Brokerage in Malaysia.

Ami holds a Masters in History and Philosophy of Social and Political Science as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Politics, both from University of Essex, the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Fad’l joined Maybank IB as Deputy CEO in March 2015.

Maybank said he was mainly responsible for overseeing the investment banking and advisory business in Malaysia and was part of the team under the leadership of Chong that was successfully recognised as Malaysia’s Best Investment Bank for the last four consecutive years.

Fad’l, a holder of a Masters in Business Administration from Imperial College Business School and a degree in Law from the University of London, began his career as a lawyer with Rashid & Lee before joining the Securities Commission in 1993.

Thereafter, he moved to Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, an investment bank, before founding Maestro Capital Sdn Bhd, a licensed corporate finance adviser focusing on mergers and acquisitions, fund raising and initial public offerings in 2004.

As Managing Director, he led the firm for more than 10 years prior to joining Maybank IB. — Bernama