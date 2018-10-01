Child marriage rules? Just raise minimum age to 18, says UN rights expert

UN’s special rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, Maud de Boer-Buquicchio, at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur October 1, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — A United Nations (UN) rights expert questioned today the need for standard operating procedures (SOP) on child marriage, insisting only 18-year-olds should be allowed to marry.

Maud de Boer-Buquicchio, special rapporteur on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, also said the root cause of child marriage was patriarchy, not poverty.

“I was very happy to hear Selangor introduced this, but there are SOPs which deal with circumstance,” she said, referring to the Selangor state government amending Shariah laws to raise the legal marriage age for Muslims to 18.

“Why need SOPs if the legal age is 18? There should not be an exception,” Boer-Buquicchio told a press conference after an eight-day fact-finding mission to Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu last week on sexual exploitation.

