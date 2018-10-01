Shafee applies to transfer cases to High Court

Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah speaks during a press conference before leaving the KL High Court, July 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Renowned lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah today filed an application for the money laundering and incorrect tax filings cases against him to be transferred to the High Court.

Lawyer Sarah Abishegam, representing Muhammad Shafee told reporters that the application was made last week as it was the jurisdiction of the High Court to transfer the cases against her client who had been charged in the Sessions Court.

“The application has been set for hearing on October 3 before judge Datuk Azman Abdullah,” she said after the case management proceeding in chambers before High Court deputy registrar Raja Shahril Anuar Raja Baniamin which was also attended by deputy public prosecutor deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz today. Renowned lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah today filed an application for the money laundering and incorrect tax filings cases against him to be transferred to the High Court.

Afzainizam also confirmed that the prosecution did not object to the application to transfer the case under Section 417 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

On September 13, Muhammad Shafee claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to two counts of receiving proceeds from illegal activities, each amounting to RM4.3 million and RM5.2 million via two cheques from AmIslamic Bank Berhad belonging to Mohd Najib Hj Abd Razak which were credited into two CIMB Bank Berhad accounts belonging to the accused.

He was accused of committing both offences at the CIMB Bank Berhad, J2 & K1, Taman Tunku, Bukit Tunku near here on September 13, 2013 and February 17, 2014.

Both charges were filed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 which provides for a maximum fine of RM5 million and imprisonment not exceeding five years or both upon conviction.

Muhammad Shafee was also charged with being involved directly in transactions involving proceeds from illegal activities namely making an incorrect tax return breaching Paragraph 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2013 and December 31, 2014.

For the charge, he is accused of leaving out income received on Sept 13, 2013 amounting to RM4.3 million and income received on February 17, 2014 amounting to RM5.2 million via two AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheques belonging to Mohd Najib Hj Abd Razak which were credited into two CIMB Bank Berhad accounts belonging to the accused, where the accused was required by the Income Tax Act 1967 to make a filing on behalf of the accused.

Muhammad Shafee is alleged to have committed both offences at the Inland Revenue Board, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, here on March 3, 2015 and June 29, 2015.

The charges were filed under Section 4(1)(a) Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities 2001 which provides for a jail sentence not exceeding 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of unlawful activities at the time the offences were committed or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The court fixed tomorrow for mention before judge Azura Alwi. — Bernama