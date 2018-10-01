Nazrin’s brother wants second autopsy, police say

Fadzil said police subsequently discussed with the state prosecution director and applied to dig up the grave under Section 336 of the Criminal Procedure Code. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Oct 1 — Selangor police confirmed today that a court application to exhume the body of Nazrin Hassan, the chief executive of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd, was made at the request of the latter’s older brother.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat also confirmed Malay Mail’s earlier report that the exhumation will be carried out on October 8 instead of October 3.

“On September 24, 2018, police received a police report by the older brother of the deceased, who was dissatisfied with the post-mortem report issued by the Hospital Kuala Lumpur pathologist,” he said in a statement.

Fadzil said police subsequently discussed with the state prosecution director and applied to dig up the grave under Section 336 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“An application was made at the Magistrate’s Court in Petaling Jaya before Nor Arifin Hisham on September 28 and the court issued an exhumation order for a second post-mortem that will be conducted on October 8,” he said.

It was reported earlier today Nazrin’s relatives were seen arriving at the Petaling Jaya Court Complex about 9.40am, and exiting after 40 minutes after the application was approved.

Nazrin, 45, died in a fire that broke out at his two-storey house in Mutiara Damansara on June 14.

Police reclassified Nazrin’s death as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code on August 3, following a forensic investigation report by the Fire and Rescue Department, which cited suspected foul play.

Traces of petrol were found in the deceased’s room following a laboratory report by the department.

Initially, it was stated that Nazrin died from injuries sustained when his mobile phone exploded.

His widow Samirah Muzaffar and her first husband Nizam Mydin were arrested early last month, as were their two sons aged 16 and 14.

In their latest arrests on September 23, police picked up Nazrin’s sister-in-law and her husband.

Both have since been released, bringing up the total number of arrest to six people throughout the murder probe.