Anwar says not bothered by latest sodomy link

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Accused of sodomy for the third time in his life, one would think PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would take immediate action to nip the spread of such claims.

But the de facto Pakatan Harapan leader bidding to make a parliamentary comeback in the Port Dickson by-election this month played it cool and said he isn’t as bothered by the latest allegation that he sodomised an Indonesian student in Singapore, The Star reported on its website today.

“This has been going on for 20 years. Enough lah ... please cari modal lain. [Translated: Find a different method]

“I am not affected and least bothered,” he was quoted saying while campaigning in the Negri Sembilan seaside town.

Anwar, who is facing off six other rivals in the October 13 by-election, was reported saying he would rather focus on the polls.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam had claimed in his Facebook post that an Indonesian student had lodged a police report after he was allegedly sodomised by Anwar, quoting BERITA Mediacorp Singapore as the source.

Mediacorp denied publishing such a news report and had contacted Lokman to remove the post.

The news outlet also reported that the Singapore Police Force has denied any such report.

A check on Lokman’s Facebook post later showed that the Umno man has clarified that the article was not published by BERITA.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil today had lodged a report on the matter at the district police station at 11am today.