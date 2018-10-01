Pro-independence protesters in Catalonia block roads, railway line

Catalan separatist protesters block the tracks of high speed train as they mark the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned independence referendum in Girona, Spain, October 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Oct 1 — Pro-independence protesters obstructed major roads and a high-speed railway line in Spain’s Catalonia region today, one year after a banned referendum on secession that was marred by police violence.

Hundreds of activists occupied the high-speed railway tracks in Girona, north of Barcelona, while the central streets in Barcelona and Lleida were blocked, as was the AP-7 motorway which leads to the French border, images on Catalan TV showed.

The protests were called online by a grassroots group calling itself the Committees for the Defence of the Republic (CDRs), founded to help stage last year’s banned referendum and now demanding a clean break with the Spanish state. — AFP