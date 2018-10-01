After new sodomy claim against Anwar, PKR rep wants cops to act against Umno man

Fahmi (pic) urged the authorities to take immediate action over the matter to stop Lokman from making further 'baseless' statements. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil lodged a police report today against Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam over the latter’s viral Facebook post alleging PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of sodomy again.

Fahmi, who is also a Lembah Pantai MP, urged the authorities to take immediate action over the matter to stop Lokman from making further “baseless” statements, news portal Malaysiakini reported.

“I lodged this report because I think this is a statement with malicious intent, full of accusations and allegations and an attempt at trying to change public perception of Anwar who is a candidate for the Port Dickson by-election,” he was quoted as saying.

Previously, Lokman had claimed in his Facebook post that that an Indonesian student had lodged a police report after he was allegedly sodomised by Anwar, quoting BERITA Mediacorp Singapore as the source.

Mediacorp has denied publishing such a news report and had contacted Lokman to remove the post.

The news outlet also reported that the Singapore Police Force has denied any such report.

A check on Lokman’s Facebook post later showed that the Umno man has clarified that the article was not published by BERITA.