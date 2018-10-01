Damai line LRT disruption caused by signalling glitch, says minister

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks to reporters during a press conference after visiting the Kelana Jaya Line LRT Operation Control Centre in Kelana Jaya October 1,2018.— Picture by Miera Zulyana

SUBANG JAYA, Oct 1 — The disruption to LRT services at the Damai station on the morning of September 25 was caused by a breakdown of the signalling services, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

The disruption had resulted in a delay of 30 minutes to the LRT service.

“The Kelana Jaya LRT is driverless but because there was a fault with the signalling system, the train had to be driven manually and this cause the delay,” Loke rold reporters after visiting the Subang LRT depot here. He had earlier taken the LRT from the Damai station.

The Kelana Jaya Line has 37 stations with 13 of them fitted with signalling equipment.

Loke also said that the ministry would conduct a comprehensive audit to find out the cause of the breakdown. The trains have a lifespan of 28 years and they started operating 20 years ago so technically there should not be any fault with them.

Loke also pointed out that under the Land Transport Commission, any delay of trains beyond 15 minutes is categorised as a major disruption and a new standard operating procedure to be implemented by the ministry warrants that the management of Prasarana must hold media briefings to inform the public of the delay.

The frequency of trains for the Ampang Line is every six minutes, whereas for the Kelana Jaya Line is every three minutes. Currently, the Kelana Jaya Line is operating at an overcapacity of 128 per cent during peak hours of 7am to 9am on weekdays.

Loke also said the ridership of the Prasarana had recorded 290,000 daily average for its four services namely the Ampang Line, Kelana Jaya Line, Monorail and MRT.

He also said that the ministry was studying ways to incentivise passengers who travelled during non-peak hours to reduce the peak hour traffic.