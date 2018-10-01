Putrajaya Corp aims to turn administrative capital into smart city

Newly appointed president of Putrajaya Corporation Datuk Aminuddin Hassim (centre) arrives at his office at the PPj Complex in Putrajaya October 1, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 1 — The new president of Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) Datuk Aminuddin Hassim plans to transform Putrajaya into a smart city with world-class services.

He said as a city where the majority of residents are working, Putrajaya’s development must be focused on the delivery of services which are in line with the economic and social sectors.

“Putrajaya has experienced rapid development since it was first opened, and PPj must ensure it provides residents with the best services which are conducive and make them proud.

“For 100 days, I will meet and interact with as many residents as possible to get their feedback on the services and programmes that they hope to see implemented in Putrajaya,” he said in a press conference held on his first day of work at the PPj Complex here today.

Aminuddin will also be meeting with stakeholders, industry players and interested parties to get ideas on how the federal government administrative centre can be further developed without neglecting services which would be among his areas of focus.

He said he would also look at the complaints of the residents about public transportation in the city and work to resolve it.

Aminuddin said he will look what plans Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had for Putrajaya before so that they they could be implemented so that the residents are proud of their city.

He also thanked Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abd Samad for his trust in appointing him as PPj president and former president Datuk Seri Hasim Ismail for the changes and development he brought to the city.

Earlier, Aminuddin who arrived at his office at 8am, was welcomed by PPj’s senior officials and staff before inspecting the guard of honour by PPj’s Enforcement Department’s Mounted Unit.

Aminuddin, 50, who was previously the director of the Finance Ministry’s National Strategic Unit, was appointed PPj’s president, effective today, taking over from Hasim, whose tenure ended on July 31. — Bernama