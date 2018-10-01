Macau casinos post September revenues of US$2.73b

Casinos are seen in a general view of Macau October 8, 2015. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Oct 1 — Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau posted a 2.8 per cent gain in September, with solid demand from Chinese betters keen to play in the country's only legal casino hub.

Figures from Macau's Gaming Inspection and Coordination bureau today showed revenues rose 2.8 per cent to 22 billion patacas (US$2.73 billion or RM11.3 billion) compared with analysts' expectations of 3 per cent to 10 per cent growth.

September marks 26 consecutive monthly gains with upbeat revenue in the former Portuguese colony, after plunging to five-year lows due to lean economic growth and a widespread crackdown on corruption starting 2014. — Reuters